Former WWE star reveals why he changed his mind about Cody Rhodes' promo on RAW

A former WWE Superstar has revealed why he changed his mind about Cody Rhodes' promo last Monday night on RAW and now likes it.

The American Nightmare responded to The Rock mocking him for crying a couple of weeks ago on the red brand. Rhodes took the high road and refused to speak ill about The Great One's mother, despite The Rock mentioning "Mama Rhodes" several times in recent weeks. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Dolph Ziggler noted that he didn't like Cody's promo first because he only saw it in clips on social media.

"It's Cody saying like 'd***' or 'a**hole' or whatever. And I go, oh no, this is so hacky. The Rock went in on you, and we're now gonna see this is some wannabe Attitude Era thing. That doesn't help it," he said were his thoughts initially.

However, after watching it entirely he changed his mind and thought it was well done.

"I really liked it. As much as those little pieces out of context I was like, uh hacky. Alltogether, the promo, the story? It wasn't the greatest thing I've ever heard of all tine, but I liked it a lot. I loved it," he said he felt after watching the entire promo. [H/T:Wrestling Inc]

Bill Apter claims Cody Rhodes delivered one of his best promos last week on WWE RAW

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter was also a fan of Cody Rhodes' response to The Rock last week on the red brand.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter commented on The American Nightmare's promo last week. Apter said the Men's Royal Rumble winner delivered one of the best promos of his life on WWE RAW last Monday night.

"I think that was one of (Cody Rhodes') best promos. He didn't come to the ring and go 'So what do you want to talk about?' He started off slowly and by the time that he hit the crecendo of him calling The Rock an A-hole, everybody was with him. That was a very dramatic promo in my opinion," he said. [From 07:07 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Cody Rhodes outsmarted Roman Reigns and The Bloodline this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if The Bloodline has a response tonight on Monday Night RAW.

Poll : Did you enjoy Cody Rhodes' promo last Monday night on RAW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion