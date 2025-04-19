Photo: Randy Orton reunites with WWE legend just before WrestleMania 41

Randy Orton has reunited with a WWE Hall of Famer with whom he goes a long way back in the wrestling business, just before WrestleMania 41. The legendary Ric Flair recently shared a picture of himself with The Viper and Kurt Angle and wrote a heartfelt message about his reunion with the two performers.
Orton has had a tumultuous road to WrestleMania 41. His planned match was canceled due to an unforeseen neck injury to Kevin Owens. After weeks of uncertainty, it was finally confirmed on this week's episode of SmackDown that Randy Orton would face a mystery opponent at Night 2 of The Show of Shows.
Ahead of this, Orton reunited with Ric Flair, alongside whom he was a part of the popular stable Evolution. The Nature Boy shared the picture on his X account, where the two were joined by Kurt Angle.
Check out his tweet below:
"It Was Great To Be Reunited With@RealKurtAngle And @RandyOrton! So Thankful For Our Friendship Over All These Years! WOOOOO!"
Vince Russo thinks Randy Orton is facing Rusev at WrestleMania 41
On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's BroDown, Vince Russo stated that he would love to see Rusev, alongside Lana, return at WrestleMania as Randy Orton's opponent. Russo said this was also a chance for WWE to do right by the former AEW star, saying he was misused during his first stint in the global juggernaut.
"I think he cut the best promo he could have cut, but it’s kind of like Dutch said. They gotta deliver something. I think Rusev would be a good payoff, especially if they go back to Rusev and Lana. Rusev and Lana, together, in my opinion, were very close to getting over huge. They were tight there, and the creative failed them."
It wouldn't be a surprise to see the former Miro return as Big E has already confirmed that he is on his way back to WWE. Moreover, Lana is also rumored to have signed a Legends contract with the Stamford-based promotion.