Former WWE Superstar Fandango has taken to social media to share a recent photo of himself and Sami Zayn.

The Honorary Uce competed in the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series this past Saturday night alongside The Bloodline. They defeated Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and The Brawling Brutes in the main event of the show after Sami turned on his longtime friend Kevin Owens during the match.

Fandango, who currently competes under the ring name Dirty Dango, was released by WWE in June 2021 due to budget cuts. After Survivor Series WarGames concluded, he took to Twitter and shared a photo of himself and Sami Zayn with the caption:

"I’m going to Shabooms," wrote Fandango.

Paul Heyman praised Sami Zayn for his loyalty to The Bloodline after WWE Survivor Series

The former Intercontinental Champion has been an honorary member of The Bloodline for a while now, but at Survivor Series WarGames, he finally proved his loyalty to the group.

Kevin Owens had Roman Reigns beat during the match, but Zayn stopped the referee from making the count. He then hit The Prizefighter with a low blow, followed by the Helluva Kick. Jey Uso then performed a splash on Owens to give The Bloodline the victory. They all embraced in the ring after the match.

During the post-event press conference, Paul Heyman had major praise for The Honorary Uce Sami Zayn.

"Sami brings a dynamic that none of us were prepared for and we are prepared for everything. And what Sami also brings is a connection with the audience that none of us can have because we've been too busy being the top act in the entire industry for over two years," Heyman said.

The Bloodline told a great story during the match, and Zayn proved to Jey Uso that he does indeed belong to the group. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out and what the pay-off to the storyline will be.

