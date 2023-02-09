[PHOTO] Rey Mysterio spotted with popular Bullet Club member without his mask

WWE star Rey Mysterio was recently spotted with a popular member of the Bullet Club faction.

The Bullet Club currently consists of members across Japan and the US. The US-based version of the group features stars like Ace Austin, Juice Robinson, and Chris Bey, with whom Mysterio was spotted.

Taking to Twitter, Bey shared a photo of himself with the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion. He also sent a two-word message, courtesy of his tweet.

"Bey Mysterio," wrote Chris Bey.

Check out Chris Bey's tweet below:

Bey joined the Bullet Club back in 2021 after Jay White recruited him in IMPACT Wrestling.

Judging by one of Bey's previous tweets, it looks like he had the pleasure of sharing a training session with Mysterio. The former X-Division Champion previously posted the following message:

Chris Bey @DashingChrisBey I just trained with the goat.



Life is great I just trained with the goat. Life is great

Rey Mysterio recently missed the Royal Rumble Match

Rey Mysterio has been a regular on SmackDown. He has faced superstars like Gunther and Karrion Kross on the blue brand.

Mysterio was recently set to enter the Royal Rumble Match. However, he never made it to the ring, thanks to his son Dominik Mysterio. The Judgment Day member prevented his father from entering the Rumble and further humiliated him by insulting his mask.

According to a report from PWInsider, Mysterio was pulled from the Royal Rumble Match due to him being "banged up" from his match against Kross on a recent edition of SmackDown.

A portion of the WWE Universe expected Mysterio to confront his son Dominik, further setting up a match between the two for this year's WrestleMania 39. Mysterio and Edge were betrayed by the young WWE star at Clash at the Castle 2022, leading to him joining The Judgment Day alongside Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor.

Would you like to see Rey Mysterio face Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes