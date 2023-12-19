[PHOTO] Rhea Ripley sends three-word message ahead of WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley has a new challenger awaiting on WWE RAW. Moreover, as 2023 draws to a close, the Judgment Day star remains on top of the women's division. She is arguably one of the biggest names the company has brought up in the last decade.

So when the Aussie calls WWE's flagship show "Monday Night Mami," while it may not be original, it still is warranted. On Instagram, Ripley shared a mirror selfie ahead of this week's episode of the red brand.

Check it out below:

"Monday night MAMI 😈"

The Eradicator and WWE's latest NXT import to the main roster - Ivy Nile - have been teasing a first-time-ever clash on social media. It remains to be seen if the contest will be saved for a major event. Nevertheless, tonight's show could see a follow-up to last week's interaction between the two.

Rhea Ripley on comparisons to legendary female WWE Superstar

Since joining The Judgment Day in 2022, Rhea Ripley experienced a surge in popularity. Interestingly, many fans were quick to point out how similar her role in the faction was to late legend Chyna's with D-Generation X.

While some contemporaries spoke against the comparisons, Rhea Ripley is all for it. The Aussie revealed that she is, in fact, proud that people see her as a worthy successor to The Ninth Wonder of the World.

"I don’t think getting compared to Chyna is a bad thing at all. I think it’s amazing. I’m actually very proud of that fact."

She then added what had gone wrong in her current run thus far and disclosed how the company plans to remedy that. Read about it here.

While Ripley has her plate full at the moment, so has the rest of The Judgment Day. Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The Creed Brothers tonight, while JD McDonagh will wrestle R-Truth in the latter's first match since November 2022.

Are you looking forward to Rhea Ripley vs. Ivy Nile for the Women's World Championship? Sound off in the comments section below!