Photo: Rhea Ripley shares adorable costumed picture with AEW wrestler

Rhea Ripley recently made headlines for how she handled Dominik Mysterio on RAW. But it's her picture with apparent beau Buddy Murphy that has seemingly won the internet's hearts.

There have been several reports of Ripley possibly dating Murphy, but in July, she appeared to confirm the rumors by sharing a picture of them, hugging and posing. She later added to this by answering a question from a fan on a WWE Instagram video. The question was what "Buddy had" that the fan did not. Ripley responded in the comments with a simple "me."

Rhea Ripley has now shared an adorable picture with Buddy Murphy where the two of them are wearing costumes. She compared themselves as a couple to pineapple on pizza and ketchup on a hotdog.

In the picture, she was dressed as tomato ketchup while Murphy was wearing a hotdog costume. She ended the tweet with a fond, "My hotdog."

"Like Pineapple on Pizza & Ketchup on a Hotdog = the perfect combo! (@SNM_Buddy says: “I’m a Mastercard, because you don’t leave home without me! Haha”) My hotdog," Ripley wrote.

Aside from her dating life, Rhea Ripley appears to be controlling Dominik Mysterio in WWE

WWE Clash at the Castle saw Dominik Mysterio betray his father Rey and Edge after the duo defeated The Judgment Day.

Since then, during Judgment Day's appearance on RAW, it appeared that Ripley was the one speaking for Dominik. When Edge called him out on this week's episode of the red brand, it was Ripley who talked, accompanying the young Mysterio to the ring.

Vince Russo, on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, questioned Ripley's control over Dominik as well:

"And also, are they PG-14 yet? Did they change that rating yet? Because I don't know, they are not making it clear. What's Rhea Ripley's control over Dominik? If it's sexual, then make it sexual! I mean, if that's what it is, if it's like a Dominatrix-type thing, then make it that!"

Fans are currently waiting to see how Dominik's storyline with Ripley unfolds in the future.

