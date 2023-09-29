[PHOTO] Ryan Cabrera shares Alexa Bliss' picture with a heartfelt message

Ryan Cabrera and WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss began dating in February 2020 before tying the knot on April 9, 2022. The two are expecting their first child together, and Cabrera recently shared a picture of Bliss with a lovely message.

Alexa Bliss was involved in a storyline with the late Bray Wyatt for some time before the change in character helped her get into some interesting rivalry. Little Miss Bliss stepped away from the ring before revealing in March 2023 that she had skin cancer caused by the use of tanning equipment.

The worrying news was followed by some great news for fans a few months later. Alexa Bliss revealed that she and Ryan Cabrera were expecting their first child together. The baby is due in December 2023.

The couple seems to be enjoying their time together. Fans have seen them share many photos of their current journey. Ryan Cabrera recently took to Instagram to share a story with a heartfelt message for Alexa Bliss. Check out what he wrote below:

"I love you," Ryan Cabrera wrote.

A screenshot of the story shared by Cabrera on Instagram.

WWE fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the birth of their child. It’s great to see the two stars’ journey together and the love they share for each other.

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera paid tribute to Bray Wyatt with her daughter's middle name

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera revealed the name of their child earlier this month. Their soon-to-be-born daughter has been named Hendrix Rouge Cabrera by her parents.

The WWE star later explained in a tweet that her daughter’s first name was a tribute to legendary musician Jimi Hendrix. She added that the name 'Rouge' was "for a few personal reasons."

Fans picked up the fact that Bliss may have paid tribute to the late Bray Wyatt with the name 'Rouge.' A couple of fans asked the former Women's Champion the same on Twitter, and she ended up liking both tweets, confirming fans’ speculation.

Bliss and Wyatt worked closely with each other for some time in WWE. It helped them create a captivating storyline that got fans interested. It looks like the late superstar left a mark on Bliss’ life.

What are your favorite moments from The Fiend storyline featuring Bliss? Share your picks in the comments section below.

