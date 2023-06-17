PHOTO: Sami Zayn seen with popular AEW talent

Sami Zayn took to social media to share a photo of himself with AEW backstage interviewer Renee Paquette

Zayn is one-half of the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. He and Kevin Owens won the titles in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

Taking to Twitter, the former Intercontinental Champion shared a photo with Paquette and sent a two-word message. Paquette previously worked for WWE, where she was known as Renee Young.

"Old pals," wrote Zayn.

Paul Heyman recently revealed what he wanted to say to Sami Zayn on television

Sami Zayn was previously part of The Bloodline and worked alongside Paul Heyman and others on a weekly basis on WWE television.

In a recent appearance on Rick Rubin's Tetragrammaton podcast, The Wiseman revealed that he wanted to tell Zayn a line from the movie True Romance. However, he wasn't allowed to do so for obvious reasons. Heyman said:

"I always wanted to do this thing with Sami, 'You know what your problem is Sami? You thought it was white boy day. Take it from the one white boy on the Island of Relevancy, on the Island of Relevancy, it ain't ever white boy day,'" Heyman said. "Of course, there's no way they let me say that on television. It's not about the racial overtones to it or the skin color of a Polynesian against the pale white Sami from Montreal, Quebec. It's about a mentality."

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have successfully defended the tag team championships against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions 2023. Their next defense will be against Pretty Deadly at Money in the Bank.

On SmackDown, Pretty Deadly won a gauntlet match to become the new #1 contender for the tag titles.

