PHOTO: Scarlett Bordeaux unveils new look after WWE exit

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Sep 23, 2025 05:10 GMT
Scarlett Bordeaux (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Scarlett Bordeaux (Image Credits: wwe.com)

Former WWE Superstar Scarlett Bordeaux appears to be undergoing a makeover to revert to her old gimmick. She sent her fans into a frenzy with her new look on social media.

Ad

Scarlett and Karrion Kross have returned to the independent circuit after parting ways with the Stamford-based promotion this summer.

The power couple recently formed an alliance with Vincent and Dutch of The Righteous at WrestlePro’s Killer Smokeshow main event.

During the closing moments of the show, Scarlett hit Reiman with a destroyer, a move she hasn't used in quite some time.

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

After serving as her husband's manager throughout her WWE run, Scarlett has now made her intentions clear that she wants to return to in-ring competition.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Earlier today, Scarlett Bordeaux took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of herself rocking a blonde hair look again. In the caption, she wrote the following message to tease the return of the Smokeshow gimmick.

"Blonde in progress. Smokeshow loading… ✨."

Check out her Instagram post below:

Ad

Scarlett Bordeaux comments on her in-ring return after WWE exit

Speaking to Denise Salcedo on the Instinct Culture podcast, Scarlett opened up about her plans for her in-ring return.

"We're going to work and put on killer matches. We're actually going to be tagging with someone who helped train me very soon. I don't know if I'll drop that yet. My first match back, I'm really excited about it. I will be wrestling again, which I've been wanting to do. We have a lot of cool stuff coming up, and we have ultimate creative freedom. We can do whatever we want. We're going to take advantage of this time because who knows how long it's going to be."

The Smokeshow hasn't laced up her wrestling boots since the WWE Holiday Tour on December 29, 2024. It will be interesting to see who she will face when she gets back in the ring.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - Sidsachdeva1299@gmail.com

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Sidharth Sachdeva
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications