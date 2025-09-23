PHOTO: Scarlett Bordeaux unveils new look after WWE exit

Former WWE Superstar Scarlett Bordeaux appears to be undergoing a makeover to revert to her old gimmick. She sent her fans into a frenzy with her new look on social media.Scarlett and Karrion Kross have returned to the independent circuit after parting ways with the Stamford-based promotion this summer.The power couple recently formed an alliance with Vincent and Dutch of The Righteous at WrestlePro’s Killer Smokeshow main event.During the closing moments of the show, Scarlett hit Reiman with a destroyer, a move she hasn't used in quite some time.After serving as her husband's manager throughout her WWE run, Scarlett has now made her intentions clear that she wants to return to in-ring competition.Earlier today, Scarlett Bordeaux took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of herself rocking a blonde hair look again. In the caption, she wrote the following message to tease the return of the Smokeshow gimmick.&quot;Blonde in progress. Smokeshow loading… ✨.&quot;Check out her Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostScarlett Bordeaux comments on her in-ring return after WWE exitSpeaking to Denise Salcedo on the Instinct Culture podcast, Scarlett opened up about her plans for her in-ring return.&quot;We're going to work and put on killer matches. We're actually going to be tagging with someone who helped train me very soon. I don't know if I'll drop that yet. My first match back, I'm really excited about it. I will be wrestling again, which I've been wanting to do. We have a lot of cool stuff coming up, and we have ultimate creative freedom. We can do whatever we want. We're going to take advantage of this time because who knows how long it's going to be.&quot;The Smokeshow hasn't laced up her wrestling boots since the WWE Holiday Tour on December 29, 2024. It will be interesting to see who she will face when she gets back in the ring.