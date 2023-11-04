[PHOTO] Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch sport new look in picture with their daughter

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are one of the most loved couples in WWE history. The power couple are at the top of their game in the ring, with both of them being one of the top stars in their division. While the fans get to see them compete in the ring every week, they rarely share about their personal lives.

Both husband and wife held titles in the company until recently. While Seth is the current World Heavyweight Champion, Becky lost the NXT Women's Championship to compatriot Lyra Valkyria recently. The stars took a break from their busy lives to celebrate Halloween with their family and friends.

In a picture shared by The Man on her Instagram handle, the two could be seen celebrating Halloween with friends and their daughter Roux. While Seth looks unrecognizable as a scary vampire, Lynch, dressed as a witch, can be seen holding on to her daughter Roux, who is dressed up as an adorable pumpkin.

You can check out Becky Lynch's Instagram post below:

"Happy Halloween from the Roux crew," Lynch shared.

Becky Lynch takes a shot at Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch won the NXT Women's Championship for the first time ever to become a Grand Slam Champion in the Stamford-based company. The Man addressed her run as a champion on RAW following her loss, where she took a massive shot at the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

"In the span of 42 days, I was able to defend my title more times than Rhea has all year, more than Roman Reigns has all year," Lynch said.

While the 36-year-old's run as champion of the white & gold brand was a short one, it certainly was impactful. She brought a lot of attention to the brand and had incredible matches with some of the top young talents in the company. With Becky's run on NXT as the Women's Champion is over now, it will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for one of its most popular stars.

