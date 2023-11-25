[PHOTO] Sneak peek at Cody Rhodes' Survivor Series gear

Cody Rhodes' 2023 run was not without its low points, but the highs outweigh them. He won a Royal Rumble for the first time in his career, closed out WrestleMania, also for the first time, and picked up two impressive victories over Brock Lesnar.

At Survivor Series: WarGames, he is leading a pack of superstars to take down the nightmare of Monday Night RAW - The Judgment Day. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, his new tag team partner Jey Uso, and former mentor Randy Orton, are all part of the crew.

Ahead of this Saturday's premium live event, Cody Rhodes shared a story on Instagram that has been making the rounds, seemingly of his gear for the show. He has the army camouflage pattern on his "American Nightmare" signature logo.

Last year's WarGames contest had several plot points that were explored over the course of the Road to WrestleMania 39. WWE's creative team is likely to take a page out of their playbook this Saturday night. Nonetheless, it is a win for the viewers as excitement levels are sky-high for Survivor Series.

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes have a history spanning across three decades

On WWE TV in 2007, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes and Dusty Rhodes were involved in a backstage segment which marked The American Nightmare's first appearance. The young Rhodes wound up wrestling The Legend Killer in his in-ring debut.

The following year, they formed Legacy, with Orton leading the pack. The two even got to tussle many times later on in the early 2010's.

While doing an interview for Inside The Ropes, Orton revealed that his protégé was actually his "babysitter" while on the road with WWE:

“Cody, he was young, but I was still young when he came up, and I was still kind of in a period of time where I needed a babysitter,” said Randy. “Cody, probably, is responsible for getting me town to town safely for a good three years of my career. If it wasn’t for him, I might not be here right now. Like, he was my babysitter after the show.” [H/T Clutchpoints]

According to longtime fans of WWE, Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes is a top rivalry that the company can pull the trigger on now that the veteran is healed up and ready to step into the ring.

However, they also believe that The American Nightmare may not be the one from his team to get hit with an RKO at Survivor Series.

How excited are you about Randy Orton's return after 1.5 years and also the pairing of him and Cody Rhodes?