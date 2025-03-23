[PHOTO] Stephanie Vaquer breaks the internet; Samantha Irvin, Cathy Kelley & other WWE stars react

Stephanie Vaquer achieved a double champion status in WWE ahead of WrestleMania 41. That being said, The Dark Angel's latest stunning photo has taken the internet by storm, garnering attention from fellow stars such as Cathy Kelley, Samantha Irvin, and other wrestling personalities.

Ad

At the NXT Roadblock on March 11, 2025, Vaquer defended her Women's North American Championship against Giulia, with her NXT Women's Championship also at stake in a Winner Takes All match. La Primera defeated Giulia to secure both titles.

Stephanie Vaquer's latest photoshoot has gone viral on Instagram, and this jaw-dropping image has caught the attention of numerous wrestling personalities.

"ARIES SEASON BABY ♈️ 🔥," she wrote.

Ad

Trending

Cathy Kelley, Kelani Jordan, Jaida Parker, Natalya, Mariah May, Nikkita Lyons, and Samantha Irvin all dropped likes and commented on the NXT Women's and North American Champion's post.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stephanie Vaquer sends a message after becoming double champion in WWE

Giulia was deeply disappointed after losing her NXT Title to the 31-year-old Chilean star. In a message posted on X/Twitter, The Gladiator of Glorias expressed her frustration with the championship loss, but asserted that she was far from finished.

Responding to her, Stephanie Vaquer conveyed her affection and admiration for Giulia. She also stated her desire to compete against The Beautiful Madness in the ring in the future.

Ad

"I love you, I admire you, and it will be an honor to face you again in the ring, once and a thousand times more."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Among many others, Triple H also congratulated The Dark Angel on her big victory. The WWE Hall of Famer praised Stephanie Vaquer and said nothing stood in her path to success.

On this week's episode of NXT, Jaida Parker delivered an intense promo targeting La Primera. It appears Parker will be the first to challenge the 31-year-old star for the title.

As of now, it's not confirmed whether either of Stephanie Vaquer's NXT Women's and North American Championship will be on the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE