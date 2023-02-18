[PHOTO] Top Bloodline member arrives in Canada after WWE SmackDown

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title in less than 24 hours at the Elimination Chamber. Ahead of the mammoth match, The Tribal Chief's aide Solo Sikoa announced his arrival in Montreal, Canada.

The Tribal Chief has ordered his cousins, Jimmy and Jey Uso, to stay home for the upcoming premium live event and watch the bout on television. The tag team champions last appeared on last week's episode of SmackDown. However, one man who is expected to be in Reigns' corner is Solo Sikoa.

The Enforcer of The Bloodline took to Instagram to reveal that he has arrived in Montreal, Canada, ahead of Reigns' title match against Sami Zayn. He also marked his arrival with a blood droplet emoji on the story.

Check out a screengrab of Sikoa's Instagram story:

Sikoa has been loyal to Reigns despite all the conflict within The Bloodline. Following the former Honorary Uce's actions at the Royal Rumble, Sikoa stepped up to assist his Tribal Chief despite Jey Uso being conflicted.

The former NXT North American Champion was also crucial in Reigns' successful title defense against Drew McIntyre at Clash of the Castle in Wales. Similarly, he could play a major role in Canada.

Vince Russo believes Roman Reigns' title reign should continue till WWE WrestleMania 39

Former WWE writer Vince Russo is against the idea of Roman Reigns possibly losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Elimination Chamber event.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Russo firmly claimed that it should be Cody Rhodes to dethrone The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39.

"I'm thinking like they are thinking, and they have made such a big deal out of this streak and to end it for a one-day reign, whereas, if you keep it intact, then that's part of Cody Rhodes' win."

The winner of the Reigns vs. Zayn match at the Elimination Chamber will face The American Nightmare, who won the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match in January.

Meanwhile, Sami Zayn received a hero's welcome and a grand ovation in Montreal as the hometown crowd is set to stand firmly behind the challenger. It remains to be seen how things will pan out at Elimination Chamber.

