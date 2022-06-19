Photo: Veteran cosplays as Sasha Banks in latest tweet

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently cosplayed as Sasha Banks and shared an amusing picture on Twitter.

Sasha Banks' run in WWE has reportedly come to an end. Wrestling Inc. founder Raj Giri and WrestleVotes recently reported that Banks has been let go by WWE.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has had a lot to say about the situation over the past few weeks. In his latest tweet, he sent a message to his naysayers and told them that they can unfollow him if they don't like his opinions. Russo also attached a picture of himself cosplaying as the Boss in his tweet. He can be seen wearing goggles with "Legit Boss" written on it with a blue-haired wig.

"I think some lose sight that this is MY TWITTER ACCOUNT, and I’m going to say WHATEVER I want to say. You don’t LIKE what I have to say—-then don’t follow me. Pretty Darn Simple—-ain’t it?" he wrote.

Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso I think some lose sight that this is MY TWITTER ACCOUNT, and I’m going to say WHATEVER I want to say. You don’t LIKE what I have to say—-then don’t follow me. Pretty Darn Simple—-ain’t it? I think some lose sight that this is MY TWITTER ACCOUNT, and I’m going to say WHATEVER I want to say. You don’t LIKE what I have to say—-then don’t follow me. Pretty Darn Simple—-ain’t it? https://t.co/XzQKmd12OK

Vince Russo's Sasha Banks cosplay garnered some amusing reactions from his fans

Vince Russo's impersonation of Sasha Banks led to many of his fans chiming in and sharing funny responses to the picture. Check out some of the reactions below:

Brad @TheBradRules1 @THEVinceRusso Vince you’re the true boss, we all know it! @THEVinceRusso Vince you’re the true boss, we all know it!

Russo has opened up on various occasions about Banks and Naomi's walkout on RAW over the past few weeks. A short while ago, he had a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone and talked about what the duo should have done during the walkout. As per Russo, the two female stars should have put their Women's Tag Team titles on Vince McMahon's desk instead of John Laurinaitis'.

“Let’s be honest, you put the belts on the wrong desk. It should have been Vince McMahon. They should have walked into Vince McMahon’s office, did exactly what they did. You don’t go into Talent Relations… you go right into the boss.” [9:53-10:09]

Judging by the latest events, Banks and Naomi's future as WWE Superstars looks incredibly bleak. It would be interesting to see what's next for the duo if they're indeed done with WWE for good.

Find out which promotion Alberto Del Rio is suing right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far