Vince Russo on the only thing Naomi and Sasha Banks did wrong during WWE RAW walkout (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes Naomi and Sasha Banks made a mistake by leaving the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship titles on John Laurinaitis’ desk.

The two superstars walked out of RAW last week after placing their titles in the office of WWE’s Head of Talent Relations. Since then, the company has indefinitely suspended the duo and removed their merchandise from online stores. The Women’s Tag Team Championships have also been vacated.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone that the titles should have been left in Vince McMahon’s office instead.

“Let’s be honest, you put the belts on the wrong desk,” Russo said. “It should have been Vince McMahon. They should have walked into Vince McMahon’s office, did exactly what they did. You don’t go into Talent Relations… you go right into the boss.” [9:53-10:09]

In the video above, Russo dismissed two rumors that have surfaced over the last week about the former Women's Tag Team Champions.

Vince Russo criticizes WWE’s treatment of Naomi and Sasha Banks

WWE commentator Corey Graves described Naomi and Sasha Banks’ actions as “unprofessional” during last week’s episode of RAW. Although he received backlash online, it has since emerged that Graves was likely told to say the line by Vince McMahon or another higher-up.

Discussing WWE’s handling of the situation, Russo claimed the company has acted more unprofessionally than Naomi and Banks.

“For Corey Graves, who is getting [fed lines] directly from Vince McMahon, for him to say what they did was unprofessional?” Russo said. “No, what’s unprofessional is you guys can’t get your cr*p together to give them the creative before they ever get to the building.” [9:06-9:22]

WWE clarified in a statement that the two superstars had eight hours to prepare for the six-pack challenge match the company later announced. In Russo’s opinion, WWE talents should receive more information about their storylines before the day of shows.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Naomi and Sasha Banks have left the tag titles on Vince McMahon's desk? Yes No 17 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier