[Photo] What happened with Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn after Survivor Series WarGames went off-air? 

A WWE fan captured an interesting picture of Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn after Survivor Series WarGames went off-air.

Tonight at Survivor Series WarGames, The Bloodline defeated The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens. After the PLE went off-air, an elated Sami Zayn could be seen celebrating the victory by climbing to the top of the cage. Somehow, a fan managed to capture a photo from the aftermath of The Bloodline's victory that showed The Tribal Chief staring at Zayn as he celebrated the big win. Check out the picture below:

Roman Reigns has been pretty high on Sami Zayn for a while now

It took a lot of effort on Zayn's part, but Roman Reigns has finally acknowledged the fact that Zayn is loyal to The Bloodline. Reigns and Jey Uso both hugged Zayn following their victory, seemingly indicating that Jey had finally buried the hatchet with Zayn.

It took a while for Reigns to warm up to Zayn on WWE television. In real life, though, Reigns has always been a big fan of Zayn. Here's what he had to say about Zayn:

"But there's something he has, like an intangible that you can't stop looking. Even in real life you want to converse with him, you want to have a quick little conversation, he'll pop you real quick, and then say, 'Alright, I got a good laugh and now I'll go about my business. See you later, Sami.' He's one of those guys that's so talented that he, whatever it may be, it just needs a little more. If you can get Sami Zayn on TV more, that's a good thing," said Roman Reigns.

The Bloodline has been unstoppable for a while now. After tonight's victory at Survivor Series WarGames, the faction is as united and strong as ever, and there doesn't seem to be anyone on the roster who can stop them.

What do you think is next for Sami Zayn and The Bloodline after Survivor Series WarGames? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes