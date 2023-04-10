Photo: WWE fan forced to get tattoo after losing WrestleMania bet

A member of the WWE Universe had to get a tattoo following a shocking turn of events at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

WWE's biggest event of the year went down last weekend in Los Angeles and it was wildly successful. Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley put on an instant classic during Night 1 of WrestleMania and Saturday's show ended on a high note with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens capturing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. However, the end of Night 2 broke the hearts of many fans and even forced one to get a brand new tattoo.

A WWE fan on Reddit revealed that his friend vowed to get a neck tattoo just like Cody Rhodes if Cody lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. As we know, Solo Sikoa interfered in the main event and Roman was able to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Reddit user "SarcasticFramez" posted an image of his friend with a new neck tattoo following The American Nightmare's shocking defeat at WrestleMania 39 last weekend.

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes explains why he got a neck tattoo

Cody Rhodes debuted his neck tattoo while he was still in All Elite Wrestling and fans had a mixed reaction to it at the time.

The tattoo is barely discussed by fans anymore, but it took the wrestling world by storm a few years ago. Cody took to Instagram in March 2020 to disclose why he decided to get the tattoo on his neck. He noted that he wears a lot of brands and wanted to make sure that his own was one of them.

"I’m humbled by the run I’ve been on and the love of the fans. Incredibly lucky man. It was very simple, I wear a lot of brands...I wanted to make sure mine was one of them. And I wasn’t hiding it. More details on tomorrow’s “Road To Denver”... - thank you @inkanddaggertattoo @craigbrocktattoo for taking the design and making it a reality!" wrote Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes has developed a connection with wrestling fans but took a major step back with his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. The 37-year-old was also attacked by Brock Lesnar on this past Monday's edition of RAW and looks to be a long way from finishing his story.

It will be interesting to see if Rhodes can make it back to the top of the mountain and get a rematch against Roman Reigns down the line.

Do you think Cody should have won the main event of WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

