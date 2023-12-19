[PHOTO] WWE Hall of Famer looking jacked after celebrating 53rd birthday

A trio of WWE Hall of Famers celebrated their birthdays on December 18 – Stone Cold Steve Austin, Trish Stratus, and Rob Van Dam. One of them commemorated the occasion with a photo on Instagram.

Austin turned 59 years old and thanked his fans on Instagram for all the birthday wishes. Stratus also did the same and called 2023 one of her best years, wherein she returned to wrestling full-time and had a great feud with Becky Lynch.

On the other hand, RVD had a different approach than his fellow Hall of Famers. He took inspiration from Chris Jericho, who posts shirtless selfies on his birthday. He shared a few images showing off his jacked physique in celebration of his 53rd birthday.

Thanks for all the birthday wishes, everyone!" Van Dam wrote. "In the tradition of the annual @chrisjerichofozzy shirtless birthday selfie, I present to you…53."

Rob Van Dam looked in phenomenal shape for his age, showing off his abs and enormous leg muscles. He's still an active wrestler, last appearing on AEW a few months ago.

Rob Van Dam was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021

Rob Van Dam was a pioneer in ECW, but was also a top star for WWE and TNA. He won the ECW World Championship twice and the WWE Championship once. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021 along with Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Kane, The Great Khali, and Ozzy Osbourne.

Van Dam has no plans of retiring and sees himself wrestling into his old age Dory Funk Jr. He wrestled and appeared mainly on AEW this year, failing to win the FTW Championship from Jack Perry.

RVD also appeared on WWE television during the draft back in May. He was one of several legends who announced picks on both RAW and SmackDown.

If RVD decides to wrestle again next year, who do you want to see him face? Share your answers in the comments section below.