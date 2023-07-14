[Photo] WWE Hall of Famer shows off incredible shape aged 47

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently showed off her impressive physique in an Instagram post.

Stratus was a well-known fitness model before signing with the Stamford-based company in 2000. While she always had an incredible physique during her first WWE run, the Diva of the Decade started a Yoga studio after her initial retirement in 2006.

The 47-year-old returned earlier this year to become an active competitor on Monday Night RAW. She recently took to Instagram to post a photo of herself flexing and showing off her impressive shape.

"I built my body the same way I built the women’s division - with hard work, persistence and strength. If only you knew the strength we needed to draw on back then. It’s what built the unbreakable mould," she captioned the photo.

Trish Stratus is currently feuding with Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

Earlier this year, Trish Stratus returned to Monday Night RAW to join forces with Lita and Becky Lynch in their feud with Damage CTRL. After she and her partners defeated Bayley's faction at WrestleMania 39, the Diva of the Decade turned on Lita and Lynch on RAW After Mania.

The 47-year-old Hall of Famer has since been feuding with The Man. Stratus defeated Lynch at Night of Champions. The two also clashed during the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Last Monday on RAW, the seven-time Women's Champion distracted Lynch to allow her protogé, Zoey Stark, to defeat The Man. According to recent reports, the Stamford-based company is planning a second match between Stratus and Lynch at SummerSlam next month in Detroit, Michigan.

