When Ex-WWE star claimed that Trish Stratus frequently hit on him

Trish Stratus signed her first contract with WWE in 1999. She made her main roster debut the following year and has become one of the greatest female superstars in the company's history ever since.

During her first six-year WWE run, the Diva of the Decade was involved in several on-screen romantic relationships. One of the superstars the Hall of Famer had an on-screen romance with within the Stamford-based company was former United States Champion Carlito. The two had a short love story in 2006 before Stratus retired later that same year.

Three months before getting paired with Stratus on Monday Night RAW, Carlito, in character, claimed in an interview with Sky Sports to promote WrestleMania 22 that the seven-time Women's Champion frequently hit on him. However, he turned her down because he did not like any WWE Diva.

While Carlito was released in 2010, Stratus recently returned to the Stamford-based company. The 47-year-old is currently active on Monday Night RAW.

Carlito hated his on-screen romance with WWE legend Trish Stratus

Carlito recently disclosed in an interview with Attitude Era Podcast that he hated his romantic storylines with Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Torrie Wilson because he believed they did not fit his character.

The former United States Champion explained that although he enjoyed working with the two ladies, he felt it was too early for his character to turn from heel to babyface:

"I'm not even sure how [the storylines came about]. I hated them personally. Not because of the girls, don't get me wrong, I enjoyed that part. It was great, you know, being able to be paired with them. But just a good guy with a girl for me is always like, 'Oh, it's just like a curse.' Like, there's just no reason for it. There's no dynamic that makes you look like a babyface; you know what I mean? I just dreaded being babyface at the time. I just thought it was too early for me to turn. So, I think that's why I was against that babyface turn," he said.

