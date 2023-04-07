[PHOTO] WWE legend shares easter egg-filled picture featuring AEW stars and Sami Zayn

WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac shared an Easter egg-filled picture featuring AEW stars and Sami Zayn.

Republic of Lucha is a brand new retail store dedicated to lucha libre. The store was founded by The Lucha Brothers and offers "official merchandise, mask galleries, art installations, events, and the biggest names" in Lucha Libre.

Given the cultural heritage of the store, many hardcore wrestling fans often visit the store to get a glimpse into the rich history of Lucha Libre. X-Pac recently made a visit to the store and shared a picture from his visit.

In the photo, he posed next to the Lucha Brothers' mannequins while wearing a Sami Zayn t-shirt to show his support for Sami for the Syria campaign.

You can check out the tweet below:

Sean Waltman @TheRealXPac Stopped by Republic of Lucha after dinner in South Pasadena last night. Stopped by Republic of Lucha after dinner in South Pasadena last night. https://t.co/eyJoS49QcX

Sami Zayn's rivalry against The Usos continues after WrestleMania 39

At WrestleMania 39, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens finally ended the 600-plus day reign of The Usos to become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. It was one of the most thrilling main events in the show's history.

The match was filled with plenty of emotion and was exciting to watch. The story told throughout the match was perfect and had fans in tears after the match was over.

While it looked like Zayn and Owens could finally put The Usos behind them after their WrestleMania 39, that may not be the case. WWE announced via Twitter that Jey Uso will face Sami in a singles competition this week on SmackDown.

"One half of the NEW Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions @SamiZayn goes one-on-one with Jey @WWEUsos tomorrow night on #SmackDown!" tweeted WWE.

This upcoming match between Jey Uso and Sami promises to be exciting as Jey will be looking to get revenge after losing his title to Zayn and Owens. It will be interesting to see how this story unfolds going forward.

