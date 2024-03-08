[PHOTO] WWE stars Charlotte Flair and Andrade spotted with top football player in Europe

Charlotte Flair and Andrade are two of the biggest names in WWE. The real-life couple was spotted with a top football player in Paris, France.

Andrade returned to the company during the 2024 Royal Rumble after a good run in AEW. His surprise return helped bolster the RAW roster, as he is among the top wrestlers in the world.

Meanwhile, his real-life spouse, Charlotte Flair, is one of the faces of the WWE women’s division. The Queen has been out of action due to an injury but seems to be recovering from it ahead of time.

The couple was recently spotted on a trip to France, where they visited the iconic Eiffel Tower. That’s not all, as they met popular Brazillian football player Dória on their visit. Dória plays as a centre-back for Liga MX club Santos Laguna.

The footballer posted a photo of the three stars on his Instagram stories. Andrade reshared the post on his Instagram stories.

A screenshot of Doria's story that was later reshared by El Idolo.

Flair and Andrade are among the many power couples in WWE. The former AEW star’s return to the company has allowed the two to work together and share a similar schedule. Dória looks like a total fan of the two superstars in the photograph.

Andrade and Charlotte Flair will be aiming high for 2024 in WWE

Andrade’s recent return to WWE has shaken up the entire RAW roster. He left the company as a mid-card star, but it looks like he could head to the top in his current run. El Idolo made a name for himself in AEW and has been termed one of the best wrestlers in the industry.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during her match against Asuka on the December 8, 2023, episode of SmackDown. The Queen seems to be on the road to a quick recovery and could return to action as early as after WrestleMania 40.

Her return will see the top women’s championship picture shape up even better. Flair is known to be a top name in the company, and she will get back in the race for a title soon after her return.

Do you want to see Charlotte Flair return after WrestleMania 40 to target the WWE Women’s Champion? Sound off in the comments section.

