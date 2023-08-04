Photo: WWE Superstars celebrate one-year anniversary of their relationship 

It's not uncommon for WWE Superstars to date fellow wrestlers, with several examples across the main roster and elsewhere. One such couple is Nathan Frazer and Thea Hail, who have been in a relationship for one year.

The two NXT stars met on the brand following Frazer's move from NXT UK. Their relationship was revealed to the public in September 2022, and the 25-year-old star's latest Twitter post confirmed that he and Hail started dating at the start of August last year.

Nathan Frazer tweeted a picture of Thea Hail with a mini-dessert that says, "Happy Anniversary." He accompanied that with a funny caption about her current storyline on NXT. Check it out below:

"First time she’s smiled since Great American Bash," tweeted Nathan Frazer.

Thea Hail challenged Tiffany Stratton in a Submission Match for the NXT Women's Championship at The Great American Bash last Sunday. She lost after teammate Andre Chase threw in the towel as Stratton locked her in the Boston Crab—a frustrating loss for the 19-year-old WWE star.

WWE NXT saw more tension between Thea Hail and Andre Chase

This Tuesday on NXT, Thea Hail attempted to return the favor to Andre Chase during his match against Baron Corbin.

She threw in the towel while her leader was locked in a submission hold, only for the WWE free agent to catch it. Corbin then hit the End of Days to win as Hail walked out. This has indicated tension between the faction members, potentially leading to the 19-year-old's exit from Chase U.

Thea Hail could go on an extended solo run in NXT, while Andre Chase and Duke Hudson remain a team. Based on her recent title opportunities, Shawn Michaels seems pretty high on the former gymnast.

It remains to be seen how she is booked on WWE's third brand going forward, whether or not she remains part of Chase U. Perhaps, the company may even acknowledge Hail's real-life relationship with Nathan Frazer on television.