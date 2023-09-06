[PHOTO] WWE wishes fans on Janmashtami with incredible John Cena edit

WWE took to Twitter to wish fans Janmashtami with an incredibly edited photo of John Cena.

Cena is all set to travel to India for the Stamford-based promotion's upcoming show, Superstar Spectacle, this weekend. Fans will witness The Leader of Cenation wrestle for the first time in the country. He will team up with Seth Rollins to take on Imperium members Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

The Stamford-based promotion recently took to its Twitter handle to wish fans in India a very happy Janmashtami, which is an incredibly popular festival in the country.

They posted an edited photo of John Cena trying to climb the ladder and grab the pot, reminiscent of what people do during this auspicious occasion.

The 16-time WWE Champion has already made an appearance in India in 2006. However, he did not wrestle at the time, it will be his first wrestling match in the country.

John Cena sent a lovely message to the WWE fans in India before his appearance at the Superstar Spectacle

Ahead of his much-awaited appearance in the country, John Cena sent a lovely message to the fans. He said that he cannot express how grateful he is to get an opportunity to visit India and feature on the Superstar Spectacle show.

"I cannot express how grateful I am to the [WWE] & [WWE Universe] for this opportunity. [Superstar Spectacle] will be an experience that means the world to me, excited to get to [India]!"

Even though Cena has left nothing to prove in the wrestling world, he is still trying his best to put a smile on his fans' faces. The GOAT is set to appear for two months in the company and will probably have a match at the upcoming premium live event, Fastlane, in October.

