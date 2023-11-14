[PHOTO] Zelina Vega fires shots at new Judgment Day member following WWE RAW

The Judgment Day retained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on Monday Night RAW thanks to a little assist from Drew McIntyre. It seems the Scottish Warrior is the latest recruit of the faction.

The closing moments of the red brand on Monday saw McIntyre shake hands with the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. The latter's rival on SmackDown, Zelina Vega, took to social media to mock Ripley's new 'friend.'

Zelina Vega shared an edited picture of Drew McIntyre via her Instagram stories, in what appears to be him being brainwashed by The Eradicator. The photo of Drew also had a graffiti on his chest, with the word 'Rhea' written on it. Check it out below:

Zelina Vega takes a jab at Drew McIntyre following WWE RAW

Zelina Vega wrestled Rhea Ripley in Puerto Rico earlier this year for the title in a losing effort. She has since called Mami the "Brock Lesnar" to her "Rey Mysterio," and also said that she hopes to ultimately dethrone her. Read more about it here.

What's next for Drew McIntyre following heel turn on WWE RAW?

The Judgment Day has now grown six in number. JD McDonagh joined the original four, and as the year draws to a close, a former WWE Champion is part of the crew.

Despite the fact that Drew's heel turn was heavily rumored, it was still a shocker. The fanbase is, by and large, excited about a certain legend possibly returning for Survivor Series to even things up against The Judgment Day for the babyface team.

As of this writing, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins are in need of a fifth member, albeit Drew McIntyre has not yet been added to the upcoming WarGames match.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will join The Judgment Day inside WarGames at Survivor Series?

