[Photo] Zelina Vega gets new tattoo ahead of final WWE SmackDown of the year

Many WWE Superstars love getting tattoos on their bodies, and Zelina Vega recently got new ink and is excited to show it to her fans in the near future.

The Legado Del Fantasma manager visited tattoo artist JPTronWalker in Orlando today to get some new ink done. The artist posted an image of him tattooing Zelina's leg as the 32-year-old enjoyed some Trolli sour gummy worms.

Vega recently celebrated her birthday (December 27) and received a heartfelt message from The Rock's daughter.

JPTRONWALKER @jptronwalker Tattooing @ZelinaVegaWWE what a fun day, looking forward to the next session! Tattooing @ZelinaVegaWWE what a fun day, looking forward to the next session! https://t.co/x1zpk6AefN

Zelina took to Twitter to react to the tattoo artist's post. She noted that she could not wait to reveal her new tattoo and added that JPTronWalker is one of her favorites.

"Me too!!! I can’t wait to reveal what it is too! Heheheh @jptronwalker 🙏🏽🙏🏽 is one of my absolute faves!," tweeted Zelina Vega.

Zelina Vega offers an odd excuse as to why she ran away from Valhalla on WWE SmackDown

Zelina Vega jumped over the barricade and sprinted away when Valhalla arrived on WWE SmackDown several weeks back.

Valhalla, formerly known as Sarah Logan, is aligned with the Viking Raiders and is married to Erik in real life. The inaugural Queen of the Ring wanted nothing to do with Valhalla and offered an excuse as to why that was the case.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Vega pointed out that Valhalla showed up with no shoes on, and she has a phobia when it comes to feet. The former Women's tag team champion joked that she could smell her feet from the stairs and decided not to fight her.

"I don't know if you guys noticed but she wasn't wearing any shoes and I have a weirdly weird feet phobia thing and hers was stinking from all the way over there. I can smell it from the stairs, I was like you know what, I'm not gonna do that," said Vega. [From 45:55 to 42:20]

Legado Del Fantasma has suffered a couple of tough losses in recent weeks on SmackDown. Santos Escobar made it to the finals of the SmackDown World Cup tournament but lost to Ricochet.

The group also lost their opportunity to become the number one contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Hit Row defeated Legado Del Fantasma and Viking Raiders to earn a title shot but lost to The Usos in their title match last Friday on the blue brand. It will be interesting to see if Zelina can guide the group to new heights in 2023.

