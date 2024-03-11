Photos: WWE introduces pricey new championship

WWE honors their legends and Hall of Famers long after their active in-ring careers are over. The promotion just announced a limited championship replica release just in time for WrestleMania season.

The Dudley Boyz are one of the most decorated tag teams in pro wrestling history. Bubba Ray Dudley aka Bully Ray and D-Von Dudley aka Brother Devon originally dominated in the original ECW, and then held gold around the world for WWE, NJPW, and TNA, in addition to several indie promotions.

WWE inducted the tag team also known as Team 3D into the 2018 Hall of Fame class, and they just signed new legends contracts last year. Now the company has paid tribute to the tag team legends once again with the release of the latest Signature Series championship replicas.

Photos of WWE Shop's Signature Series championship replicas for The Dudley Boyz

WWE Shop is currently selling the limited edition replicas for $499.99 with free shipping. Styled after the throwback Tag Team Championship, the back of the polyurethane belt features Dudley Boyz printed graphics with their signature red camouflage. The zinc alloy center and side plates are standard.

The whole item, with cloth carrying bag, weighs a little more than five pounds and is suitable for waist sizes up to 46 inches. The strap comes with snap fasteners and measures 52 inches x 9.7 inches x 0.2 inches.

D-Von Dudley opens up on working closely with WWE legend

D-Von Dudley has been a legend in the business. Along with being a part of the legendary tag team, he has also worked as a WWE Producer, and has held other rules with various companies.

The tag team star also had a singles run on SmackDown as Reverend D-Von, which saw him form an alliance with his enforcer - Deacon Batista. Speaking with PWInsider, D-Von recently talked about how inexperienced The Animal was at that time.

"It was great working with him, it really was. I remember Dave telling me that he really didn't have that much knowledge in terms of working in the ring because, when he was in OVW — and again, this is coming from Dave — all they did was have him do run-ins and things like that. So he never really had full matches, and if he did have a match, it was like what they did with the Ultimate Warrior. He was in there for maybe two to three minutes, and that was it. So he never had a full match," he said.

Deacon Batista and Brother Devon had a short but entertaining run as they won against several top tag teams. Their run ended sometime in 2002 when Batista turned on D-Von.

