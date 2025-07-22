"Piece of s***" - Drew McIntyre claims major star ruined WrestleMania main event

Drew McIntyre called out a major star and claimed he ruined the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41. The Scottish Warrior will be competing in a tag team match next month at SummerSlam.

Ad

McIntyre was a guest on Logan Paul's ImPaulsive podcast, and the topic of celebrities in professional wrestling was discussed. The 40-year-old noted that some celebrities, such as Logan Paul, were a natural in the ring and poked fun at Jelly Roll.

"I have to put you over, how quickly you [Logan Paul] took to this. Clearly, you’re a natural athlete. The Kurt Angles of the world, Ronda [Rousey], obviously, when she came in. Yourself. Jelly Roll, with that major athletic background that I’m always hearing about as a kid and all the sports he played. I don’t know, dominoes in jail, I assume?" said McIntyre.

Ad

Trending

The SmackDown star then took a massive shot at Travis Scott and claimed he ruined the main event of WrestleMania 41. Scott interfered at The Show of Shows to help John Cena capture the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes.

"Do a six-minute run-in at WrestleMania and screw up our damn main event. Travis Scott. Piece of s***," he added. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Ad

Ad

Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul will be teaming up at WWE SummerSlam 2025 to battle Randy Orton and Jelly Roll in a tag team match.

Vince Russo reacts to Drew McIntyre's match at WWE SummerSlam

Former WWE writer Vince Russo is unhappy with Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton being placed in a tag team match with celebrities at SummerSlam 2025.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo questioned the company's booking ahead of the PLE next month in New Jersey. He claimed that Orton should have been outraged once he heard that Jelly Roll would be his tag team partner.

Ad

"If I'm Randy Orton, and I'm getting in the ring with Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre, and you're telling me Jelly Roll is my partner. I'm looking at you and I'm saying, 'What are you, freaking nuts?' You know, at least in [sic] WrestleMania 1, you know, at least Mr. T was Hogan's partner. All right, Mr. T may be able to F* somebody up, you know? But if you're telling me Jelly Roll is my partner against Drew and Logan Paul, I don't know, man. I got a little bit of an issue with that." [From 7:38 onwards]

Ad

You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see if Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul can defeat Randy Orton and Jelly Roll at WWE SummerSlam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA. Know More