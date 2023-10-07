"PLEASE MAKE IT HAPPEN", "the pop gonna be nuts" - WWE Universe reacts to Carlito possibly returning at Fastlane

The WWE Universe has reacted to the possibility of Carlito returning at the Fastlane premium live event.

On this week's episode of SmackDown, Rey Mysterio confirmed that his LWO stablemates Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro won't be able to compete in the six-man tag team match against Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

Taking to Twitter/X, a large portion of the WWE Universe predicted that Carlito will finally return at Fastlane to reunite with the LWO.

Check out the fan reactions to Carlito possibly returning at Fastlane:

At the Backlash PLE earlier this year, Carlito returned during Damian Priest's match against Bad Bunny. He aligned with the LWO, as they went toe-to-toe against The Judgment Day.

Post-Backlash, it was reported that Carlito had re-signed with WWE, but is yet to make his return.

Bobby Lashley recently reacted to being called out by WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

Bobby Lashley recently reacted to being called out by Rey Mysterio during an episode of The Bump.

The All Mighty is in a newly formed stable with The Street Profits on SmackDown. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, former tag team champions, are aiming to elevate themselves to the next level, working alongside Lashley.

Speaking on The Bump, Mysterio initially called out Lashley for attacking him during a tag team match. In the same edition, the latter responded to the reigning United States Champion, claiming that The Street Profits failed to take the opportunity to beat Mysterio and Santos Escobar. He said:

"Why is he so mad? What did he say, I need to step up? I need to do what? I have no idea. Rey (Mysterio) is a funny guy. I don't know what he is talking about. We went out there and they (Street Profits) had an opportunity to beat him, and we didn't take the opportunity. I don't know what else to tell you,"

On this week's SmackDown, Lashley defeated Mysterio in a singles match, ahead of the Fastlane PLE.

Do you think Carlito will be returning at the Fastlane PLE to team up with Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar? Sound off in the comments section below.

