  "Please, no," "Triple H, don't pick up the phone!"- Fans go wild after former WWE star teases return to the company

"Please, no," "Triple H, don't pick up the phone!"- Fans go wild after former WWE star teases return to the company

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Mar 27, 2025 16:05 GMT
Triple H has brought back many formerly departed stars! (images from WWE.com)
Triple H is WWE's Chief Content Officer.

Many formerly departed stars have made their return to WWE ever since Triple H took control of the company's creative team. However, fans seem firmly against the idea of Saraya joining the list.

Saraya, formerly known as Paige, was a part of the global juggernaut for nearly 11 years. She wrestled her last WWE match in December 2017 and was subsequently forced to retire due to a neck injury. However, the 32-year-old continued to work for the company in non-wrestling roles. The former Divas Champion left the Stamford-based promotion in June 2022 and joined AEW later that year, eventually returning to in-ring competition.

The English pro wrestler recently revealed that she's done with All Elite Wrestling, following which, fans began speculating about a return to her former hunting ground. The former AEW Women's World Champion also noted previously that she's open to a return to WWE. However, not many fans seem to be on board with the idea.

Fans react to the prospect of Saraya returning to WWE! [Images via Wrestle Ops&#039; X]
Fans react to the prospect of Saraya returning to WWE!

Saraya says that she loves WWE

Saraya has been a part of the pro wrestling business for nearly two decades. She wrestled in her first match when she was just 13 years of age. The 32-year-old got her big break in 2011 when she was signed by the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

The former Paige had a rapid ascent to the top, as she won the NXT Women's Championship a few months after making her debut on the developmental brand's show. She also won the Divas Championship on her first night on the main roster.

While she took a few shots at World Wrestling Entertainment upon joining AEW, the former Divas Champion has made it clear that she loves her former workplace and will ''absolutely" love to return if given an opportunity in the future. In a recent appearance on the Hall of Fame podcast, she said:

"Yeah, so I love WWE, and I don’t have any negative feelings toward them. They raised me; they saved me a lot. I just appreciate them so much. I would absolutely, if there was something that they needed from me, which was exciting, I would definitely go there, yeah. That would be silly not to, I feel like. So yeah, if there’s an opportunity to do something fun, hell yeah, I’ll jump on board."
Saraya recently launched her book, Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives. She detailed her struggles, pro wrestling journey, and family drama in the memoir. Drew McIntyre is also mentioned in the book.

Edited by Yash Mittal
