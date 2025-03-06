"Please be real" - WWE legend very unhappy with Seth Rollins

A WWE Hall of Famer didn't mince words before criticizing Seth Rollins for his current persona in the company and compared him to another megastar on the roster. Kevin Nash has made it known that he's not a fan of Rollins and his "Visionary" character and urged him to see how CM Punk presented himself.

Rollins is among the most popular stars in WWE today and has consistently delivered at the highest level, both on the mic and inside the ring. However, a section of the fanbase has taken issue with his presentation. The RAW star's quirky fashion style has come under the scanner as many fans want him to behave more sophisticatedly like his counterparts in the Stamford-based promotion.

On a recent episode of the Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash expressed similar concerns regarding Seth Rollins. The WWE legend explained that he wasn't happy with Rollins due to his over-the-top antics. Nash also compared him to CM Punk and explained how Punk's character was an extension of his real self.

"I like when Rollins is Rollins. Not Rollins with the f*****g 'ha, ha, ha, ha,' like don't be a character man, just be you. You've been around long enough. You just watch Phil ... Punk's just Punk, he's not playing a f*****g wrestling guy. 'Obviously he was more entertaining in that segment to me. I mean if you're going to wear that outfit, please be real. Don't be f*****g on top of that something else." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Vince Russo wanted more from Seth Rollins and CM Punk's brawl from WWE RAW

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo discussed the brawl between Rollins and Punk from this week's episode of the red brand. Russo felt WWE should have allowed the fight to continue for longer and let the two performers trade blows all around the arena and even outside of it.

"We got the CM Punk pipebomb, state of the Union address. He called Rock a bald fraud, having a midlife crisis, then he went on to Cena and Rollins, and then we had the big brawl. Guys, if this is me, I am carrying this brawl out through the entire show. I am fighting outside, I am fighting in people’s backyard, I am fighting in the middle of the street. I am carrying this out throughout the entire show, especially if I know I don’t have Rock, I don’t have Cena, I don’t have Cody."

Seth Rollins and CM Punk are now gearing up for a Steel Cage Match on next week's WWE RAW, which would be a rematch of their memorable contest from the show's Netflix debut on January 6.

