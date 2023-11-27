"Pls don't let this happen" - WWE fans plead for CM Punk's return to RAW to not go a certain way

Over the weekend, the WWE Universe witnessed something that nobody could have imagined. CM Punk made his return to WWE after nine long years. What's better is he will be on tonight's episode of WWE RAW to address the fans.

At Survivor Series on Saturday night, the former WWE Champion made his presence known after the main event of the night. While Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn were celebrating their victory, CM Punk's music hit the stadium to a loud applause.

The WWE Universe went into a frenzy when they saw the Cult Of Personality make his way to the stage and greet them. WWE made things more exciting for fans when it announced that Punk would be on the episode of RAW after Survivor Series. While fans can't wait to see his return promo unfold, many don't want The Judgment Day to ruin it.

What is going to happen on WWE RAW?

How did Seth Rollins react to CM Punk's return to WWE?

CM Punk's appearance at Survivor Series will be talked about for years to come. While WWE's coverage of the return focused on him and the crowd, fans' videos from the arena showed how distressed Seth Rollins was about the former WWE Champion's return.

In a fan's video that is doing the rounds on social media, the WWE Universe can see The Visionary furious after seeing Punk. He had to be controlled by officials and Corey Graves and Michael Cole. A report stated that Rollins told an official to ensure that Punk was escorted out of the building before he got to the back.

In addition to his knee-jerk reaction, the World Heavyweight Champion addressed Punk's return at a live event. He let the fans know about how he really felt about the returning star and didn't want to dwell on it for too long.

Who do you think will interrupt CM Punk's return promo and how? Sound off in the comments below.

