Popular Australian star not flown out to Perth; WWE seemingly pre-records major SmackDown segment

It appears that a major WWE segment was pre-recorded on SmackDown this week, and an Australian star was not flown to Perth. The promotion is set for Crown Jewel 2025 in Australia tomorrow night.Sol Ruca and Zaria confronted Women's Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss during a backstage segment on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. However, they were also in Columbus, Ohio, last night for a live event, making it unlikely that they were able to travel to Perth in time for the backstage segment. Zaria is from Australia and signed with the company last year.Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair defeated The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions at SummerSlam 2025. Liv Morgan was originally Raquel Rodriguez's tag team partner, but the former Women's World Champion suffered a shoulder injury during her match against Kairi Sane earlier this year.Vince Russo claims a major star is too good for WWEFormer WWE writer Vince Russo recently claimed that Chelsea Green was too talented to be in the company.Green became the inaugural Women's United States Champion by winning a tournament last year. She is currently aligned with Alba Fyre and Piper Niven on SmackDown. Niven recently suffered an injury that could force her to miss a lot of time.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo praised Green and suggested that she was too good to be in the promotion. He noted that the former champion was always in character while on television.&quot;So freaking good. I was watching her closely tonight. Even when her opponents are coming to the ring, she doesn't stop. She never breaks character. She is always in freaking character. God, she's too good for that company, man,&quot; Russo said.CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreenLINKI AM THE GREATEST WOMENS US CHAMP IN HISTORY, PERIOD. 🫡Zaria and Sol Ruca dared Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair to defend their Women's Tag Team Championships against them during their backstage conversation on SmackDown. Bliss and Flair agreed, but it was not announced when the title match would take place. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the rivalry in the weeks ahead.