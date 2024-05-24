Popular former champion calls out WWE following mistake on SmackDown

A popular WWE star has called out the company for a mistake during tonight's edition of SmackDown. The promotion is getting set for WWE King and Queen of the Ring tomorrow night in Saudi Arabia.

Corey Graves is a former NXT Tag Team Champion and won the titles with Adrian Neville, now known as PAC in All Elite Wrestling. Graves has not competed in a match since 2014 and currently serves as the lead announcer on SmackDown's commentary team.

During tonight's edition of SmackDown, the promotion showed a graphic and Graves got annoyed. He noted that he hasn't had his hair like that for years and suggested the company create a new graphic for him. Wade Barrett hilariously responded by saying he has more wrinkles now and the company can keep his outdated graphic.

"My God, let's find a new graphic! I haven't had hair like that in 4 years. Someone in the truck do something about it!," said Corey Graves.

WWE star Corey Graves shares update on his in-ring status

Corey Graves recently disclosed that his focus has shifted from returning to the ring to improving as a WWE commentator.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter last month in an exclusive interview, Graves was asked if he plans on returning to the ring after being cleared. He noted that his focus has changed and he has a ton of motivation as the lead announcer on SmackDown.

"I could give you five different answers for that, but I can honestly say my focus has really shifted," Graves said. "I got cleared. It was almost two years ago now, and it was in the midst of a lot of different things were happening, professionally and personally, and I was sort of looking for something to scratch that itch. But since I've slid over into the now lead role on Friday Night SmackDown in the commentary booth, that's actually provided me with a lot more motivation and a new skill to learn and to focus on." [7:29 – 7:56]

You can check out the video below:

Corey Graves is married to Carmella in real life and the couple welcomed a son to their family last year. He recently shared that the Princess of Staten Island is "thriving in her motherhood era". Only time will tell when Carmella will return to WWE television.

