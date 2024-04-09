Popular SmackDown Superstar makes bold claim following WWE WrestleMania win

A popular WWE Superstar has sent an interesting message following their first victory at WrestleMania.

Jade Cargill wrapped up her tenure in All Elite Wrestling last year and debuted in WWE during the Fastlane Kickoff Show in October 2023. She appeared in the Women's Royal Rumble match and had an impressive performance before being eliminated by Liv Morgan. She came to the rescue of Bianca Belair and Naomi during their rivalry against Damage CTRL. During Night One, Cargill, Naomi, and Beliar picked up the victory over the heel faction in a Six-Woman Tag Team bout.

Following her first appearance at WrestleMania, Cargill took to social media today to send a message to the WWE Universe. The former TBS Champion noted that she couldn't have asked for more and there is much more to come moving forward.

"First Wrestlemania in the books! First win! Couldn’t ask for more. What a journey. MORE TO COME ⚡️💪🏾 #wrestlemania40 #philly #biancabelair #naomi #JadeCargill," she wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer on AEW fumbling Jade Cargill

Wrestling legend Teddy Long recently commented on All Elite Wrestling not getting the best out of Jade Cargill during her time with the promotion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine Show, Teddy Long noted that he is proud of Jade Cargill. The Hall of Famer added he is happy she is getting the opportunity she deserves and criticized AEW for not realizing what they had.

"I am so proud of her man, like I said... I have known her since day 1, so just, I am happy she is getting the opportunity she deserves. Like I said going back to AEW, she is right, right there. They don't even know what they had. It's sad. Congratulations to her man, and Bianca too. Did you see them together? Do you see how phenomenal that looks?" [From 7:22 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Jade Cargill has the potential to be a massive star in WWE's women's division and has already made an impact during her short time on the roster. Only time will tell what the company has planned for the SmackDown star moving forward.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Did you enjoy Jade Cargill's WrestleMania debut? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion