Popular superstar ending Gunther's 490+ days Intercontinental Championship reign is a good way for WWE to establish him, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes LA Knight should be the one to end Gunther's historic WWE Intercontinental Championship reign.

The Ring General captured the Intercontinental Title in June 2022 after defeating Ricochet on an episode of SmackDown. He has since successfully defended his championship against several superstars, including Sheamus, Chad Gable, and Drew McIntyre. Gunther recently became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history after surpassing The Honky Tony Man's 454 days reign.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan discussed who should end Gunther's historic 490+ days title run. While his co-host Disco Inferno suggested McIntyre, the former WCW star disclosed that he believes LA Knight should be the one to do it:

"I like Drew. I wasn't even thinking of him but I like that one. I also like, this is a good way to finally establish him, LA Knight," he said. [1:52 - 1:58]

LA Knight is currently feuding with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

While Konnan wants to see LA Knight end Gunther's Intercontinental Championship run, The Megastar is now looking to end another historic title reign. Last Friday, the 40-year-old confronted the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown and hinted at challenging him for his title. Later that same night, The Tribal Chief speared Knight after the latter defeated Solo Sikoa in a one-on-one match.

LA Knight got his revenge on Reigns and The Bloodline at a live event, taking them down with BFTs to save Sami Zayn. The two superstars are now rumored to have a title match next month at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

At the same live event, Zayn told Knight that he believed he would be the one to end Reigns' streak:

"I say this humbly as a guy who owned a minute there: this moment belongs to you. Yeah! [proceeds to do LA Knight’s signature Yeah! chants with fans] I have been wanting to do that for a while. But seriously, you are the man, You take on Roman Reigns, and you be the one to end the streak," he said.

