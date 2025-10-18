Popular tag team picks up major win one year after WWE debut

A popular tag team reached a major milestone tonight in WWE. They also picked up a huge win.

Motor City Machine Guns have been one of the best tag teams in the world for quite some time. After a successful run on the independent scene, they finally joined World Wrestling Entertainment last year. They debuted on SmackDown and even won the Tag Team Titles two weeks later.

It has now been a year since they made their in-ring debut in the sports entertainment juggernaut. Hence, they were interviewed by WWE, where they spoke about their journey. After the interview, Motor City Machine Guns were interrupted by Los Garza. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin reminded the heel team that they beat them and A-Town Down Under in their debut match. This segment led to a match between the teams later in the show. Although Los Garza gave it their all, it was the Motor City Machine Guns who picked up the win with Skull & Bones.

Chris Sabin sends an emotional message after completing one year in WWE

Motor City Machine Guns have been a popular team in the world of professional wrestling since their time in TNA Wrestling. For years, fans have waited to see them in World Wrestling Entertainment. Just when it seemed like it might never happen, Triple H finally made the move and signed Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Chris Sabin took to social media to share an emotional message for the fans after completing one year in the Stamford-based promotion.

"1 year ago, today I signed my first WWE contract. 24 years of hard work, dedication, injuries, comebacks, highs and lows and everything was absolutely worth it to achieve what was both my dream and goal. Never give up," Sabin tweeted.
Check out his tweet below:

It will be interesting to see what's next for the Motor City Machine Guns in World Wrestling Entertainment.

