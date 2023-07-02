Popular WWE personality sends a risqué message to "everyone except Trish Stratus and Rhea Ripley" after Money in the Bank

WWE rivalries have continued to bleed into real life over the past several years. Cathy Kelley recently took to Twitter to take her differences with Trish Stratus and Rhea Ripley to a whole new level.

Cathy Kelley is one of the most popular backstage figures in WWE. She joined the company in 2016 before taking some time off in 2020. She was rehired by the company in 2022 as a backstage interviewer on the RAW brand.

Kelley has recently run into some problems with Trish Stratus and Rhea Ripley. This has affected her relationship with the two female superstars (in kayfabe, of course).

The offscreen personality recently took to Twitter to post a couple of photos of herself at a beach in Italy during a break from the company. She added a caption stating that the tweet is for everyone except the two top women in wrestling:

"this tweet is for everyone except [Trish Stratus] and [Rhea Ripley]. if you are [Trish Stratus] and [Rhea Ripley] keep scrolling."

Cathy Kelley is one of the most beloved personalities backstage in the company. She was once dubbed the unsaid fifth member of Undisputed Era in NXT. Ever since, she has shared numerous tour photos with different superstars, showing that she has made many friends in her journey as a backstage interviewer.

What is the WWE personality’s problem with Trish Stratus and Rhea Ripley?

Cathy Kelley has shared many “romantic” posts with different female superstars backstage on social media. Rhea Ripley has been one of the top names who has had great relations with her.

Fans recently saw a video of Ripley falling head over heels for ring announcer Samantha Irvine at a live show. The video did not sit well with Kelley, who felt "betrayed."

Kelley's other onscreen "girlfriend," Dakota Kai, has been out due to injury. This has left her completely heartbroken.

Meanwhile, Trish Stratus recently appeared for an interview alongside Zoey Stark in WWE’s The Bump. The Hall of Famer took a shot at Kelley following their session and claimed she's the reason the latter moved to SmackDown.

Fans have seen Cathy Kelley express her anger at both women on social media whenever she’s gotten a chance. They’ve had rather hilarious social media exchanges in recent weeks.

