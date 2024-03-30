Popular WWE RAW tag team invades SmackDown

A popular WWE tag team has been spotted in Connecticut ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown. This week's episode of the blue brand is shaping up to be a newsworthy show.

WWE shared a video of The Judgment Day arriving at the Mohegan Sun Arena for tonight's episode of SmackDown. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio, and the Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley can be seen heading into the venue in the Instagram post below.

"What’s The #JudgmentDay doing here? 🤔#SmackDown," said the caption on the company's Instagram post.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest will be defending their Undisputed Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack Ladder Match at WWE WrestleMania XL.

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory are scheduled to battle The Street Profits in a qualifying match tonight on SmackDown, for the Six-pack Ladder match. Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley will be defending her title against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL after The Man emerged victorious in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match last month.

Bill Apter believes Dominik Mysterio could leave The Judgment Day for faction on WWE SmackDown

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes Dominik Mysterio could be looking to get out of The Judgment Day.

Dirty Dom appeared on last Friday's episode of SmackDown and attacked Rey Mysterio during his match against Santos Escobar. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show last month, Bill Apter suggested that Dominik Mysterio may want to leave The Judgment Day after Rhea Ripley's reaction to him challenging Gunther on WWE RAW. Apter noted that Mysterio could join an established faction on SmackDown and maintain his role as a heel.

"I think Dom Dom is going to be moving further away from Rhea because of the look that Rhea gave him when he said he was gonna challenge Gunther. She looked like, I think like, 'Without talking to me about it? Are you crazy?' But then, the little interaction with Andrade, what if Dom Dom becomes a member of the bad side of the LWO? Leaves Judgment Day and becomes a member of the LWO. It's an excellent transition, I think into another bad guy role for him." [24:12 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Damian Priest won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on July 1, 2023 and has not cashed in yet for a title opportunity. It will be interesting to see if The Archer of Infamy finally decides to go after a major title during The Show of Shows next weekend in Philadelphia.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Do you think The Judgment Day will lose the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion