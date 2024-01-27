Popular WWE SmackDown star drops and deletes major tease ahead of Royal Rumble

WWE is currently going full blast on The Road to WrestleMania 40. The first major stop will come tomorrow as the 37th annual Royal Rumble takes place, and superstars continue to fuel the rumor mill.

WrestleMania season always brings an increased amount of speculation and rumors as the WWE Universe buzzes with excitement over potential debuts, returns, and other surprises. Those potential viral moments include special happenings such as new looks for returning stars and custom themed attire.

Several superstars create custom themed ring gear for various shows. Zelina Vega, Seth Rollins, and Rey Mysterio are three who seem to take advantage of custom attire more than anyone else. Vega is now teasing a new look inspired by the biggest anime series in the world.

The LWO member, also known as La Muñeca, took to Instagram today and made a now-deleted post with photos of recent themed attires she wore at previous Royal Rumble shows - Street Fighter's Juri Han in 2023, Naruto's Madara Uchiha in 2022, Sindel from Mortal Kombat in 2020, Street Fighter's Vega in 2019.

The final image that seemed to tease Saturday's look was seemingly inspired by Goku of Dragon Ball Z, which is receiving a lot of fan praise. As seen in the screenshot below, there was an image of Vega's cat Noodles looking up at what appeared to be Goku gear.

"What willlll I do next !? [eyes emoji] Noodles knows. #RoyalRumble," she wrote.

The wrestler formerly known as Rosita has made several Goku teasers on social media this week. Following her now-deleted post, Vega has made a few more references, and now WWE fans are confident her Rumble look will be inspired by Goku as they put the hints together.

The inaugural Queen's Crown winner had previously confirmed her last name was inspired by Vega from Street Fighter.

Zelina Vega unveils major WWE goal for 2024

The first month of 2024 is coming to an end as Triple H and his crew present the 37th annual Royal Rumble on Saturday night. Male and female superstars will be looking to earn a guaranteed WrestleMania 40 title shot.

Zelina Vega has never held a singles championship in TNA or WWE yet. The 33-year-old grappler of Puerto Rican descent failed to win the SmackDown Women's Championship from Rhea Ripley in 2023 when WWE Backlash was held in San Juan, PR.

The LWO member took to X this week and answered some fan questions. She was asked about a bucket list item she'd like to accomplish this year. Vega revealed that she wanted to win the WWE Women's Championship for herself, for Puerto Rico, for New York, and for her father.

"Win the WWE Women’s Championship.. for me.. for PR.. for NY.. for my Dad," she wrote.

Vega recently dished on why a WWE Royal Rumble win is so important, and what she would prove to fans, officials, and everyone else involved.

