Popular WWE star begins WrestleMania 40 preparation

WWE is getting closer to the 2024 Royal Rumble and that means The Road to WrestleMania 40 is heating up. One superstar just went public with his preparations for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Alpha Academy has been one of the top acts on WWE RAW as of late, and it's likely that the faction will be represented in the Men's Royal Rumble Match with Chad Gable, Otis, and Akira Tozawa, plus the Women's Royal Rumble Match could feature Maxxine Dupri, who recently stated that her faction is training for the rumble, but still unsure of their status.

Gable took to his Instagram Stories this weekend to reveal that he and Otis have kicked off their WrestleMania 40 training at The Shakk.

"WrestleMania prep underway," he wrote.

The Olympic wrestler posted clips from The Shakk at his home, and noted that they are working a training program from coach Jay Ferruggia and fueling themselves with a nutrition program from Jason Phillips, CEO of the Nutritional Coaching Institute. He commented on how he can't fail with these two on his team.

"Can't fail with two wizards in your corner," he wrote.

Gable seems to go with classic rock for his workouts at The Shakk. The 37-year-old former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion can be heard training to the following songs in his new Instagram Stories posts: Refugee by Tom Petty, Limelight by Rush, If This Is It by Huey Lewis and The News, You Might Think by The Cars, Shakedown by Bob Seger, Don't Forget Me (When I'm Gone) by Glass Tiger.

WWE Hall of Famer makes major WrestleMania 40 prediction

Rumors and speculation are picking up right now as WWE gets closer to The Grandest Stage of Them All. AEW's Mark Henry has made a bold prediction on what Roman Reigns will do at WrestleMania 40 in April.

It's been noted how Reigns vs. The Rock and Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes are rumored for the next few months, whether it's at Elimination Chamber 2024 or the actual WrestleMania 40 event. Henry recently discussed The Tribal Chief on Busted Open Radio, and the WWE Hall of Famer fantasy booked a big two-night program for Reigns.

"The first option that I came up with was the first night of WrestleMania. The Rock and Roman Reigns go at it for The Head of the Table. And then Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes go the next night. But because Roman was so beat up with being in there with The Rock that he cannot beat Cody and Cody wins and become the world champion. And you serve all the masters at that point," he said. [From 22:18 - 23:02]

With that said, another veteran WWE name recently said they do not think Reigns needs to wrestle two matches on The Show of the Immortals this year.

