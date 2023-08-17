Popular WWE star believes his failure to beat Roman Reigns was a blessing in disguise

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has been the face of the company for almost a decade now. Many stars feel proud of taking a win against The Tribal Chief. However, Sami Zayn believes his failure to beat The Head of the Table was a blessing in disguise.

Zayn was a part of The Bloodline saga for almost a year in WWE. He was the first included in the faction because he helped the members on a few occasions, after seeing this, Roman Reigns included him in the faction as an 'Honorary Uce'.

Things weren't quite Hunky-Dory after Sami Zayn refused to participate in a beatdown of his current teammate Kevin Owens and hit Roman Reigns with a chair. He then challenged The Head of the Table to a match at Elimination Chamber with the WWE Universal Championship on the line, but he couldn't manage to beat Roman Reigns.

Recently on the Out of Character with Ryan Satin podcast, Sami Zayn praised The Bloodline storyline and was thankful for being a part of it which ultimately led fans to love him.

"Getting there for a match where everyone wants you to beat Roman and getting an audience in that frenzy and experiencing an audience like that, and being part of a story like that, very few people on earth can say they've been a part of a story like that. It enabled me to penetrate the hearts of so many fans to where now I'm just, I'm in their good graces, regardless of the storyline that I'm in next. They just, they love me because I made them feel all these different feelings, and that means a lot to me." [34:05 - 34:35]

You can check out the whole podcast below:

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff wants Sami Zayn to again be a part of Roman Reigns' faction, The Bloodline

In a recent episode of 83 weeks, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff said that he wants Jey Uso to bring back Sami Zayn into The Bloodline to help him go against Roman Reigns.

''And let’s watch that story. And maybe that’s, maybe that’s Sami. ’Cause he’s gone out of the storyline now, he’s kind of forgotten about. Let Jey bring him back in and be a part of it. That would be my go-to if I was sitting in a meeting right now at Stamford and going, ‘Okay, now what do we do to try to bring this thing back to life , or bring more life into it?’ I’d like to have a conversation about bringing Sami into it,” said Bischoff.

Only time will tell if WWE would take such a step and bring back Sami Zayn into the saga again.

