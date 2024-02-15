Popular WWE star calls Logan Paul out after he breaks character in viral video

A popular WWE star recently called out Logan Paul after The Maverick broke character in a viral social media post.

The name in question is Montez Ford. The YouTube megastar started making appearances for World Wrestling Entertainment in 2021. He quickly became a popular name in the Stamford-based promotion by feuding with some top stars like Rey Mysterio, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. The Maverick won his first title at Crown Jewel 2023 by defeating Mysterio for the United States Championship.

Logan Paul recently took to Twitter to post a video in which he attempted to break Montez Ford's broad jump record of 11'2". However, Logan could only reach 10'5" despite several attempts. Even though he's a smirky heel on TV, Paul complimented Ford, saying, "My man flew," seemingly breaking character.

The post caught Ford's attention, and he replied to The Maverick. The Street Profits member wrote that he respected Logan's effort and called him out for a possible face-off inside the ring:

"Respect for making the effort! @LoganPaul. Maybe one day in the ring we…" Ford wrote.

Logan Paul said he could be the next Roman Reigns after defending his title against Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble

After successfully defending his United States Championship against Kevin Owens at the 2024 Royal Rumble, Logan Paul talked about the match on his IMPAULSIVE podcast.

The Maverick said that he underestimated Owens, but he retained his title against all odds. Logan also mentioned that he could become the next Roman Reigns if he goes on to hold the championship:

"I had a taxing day yesterday,” Logan Paul said. “Kevin Owens is better than I thought. He’s good, he’s very good. I made fun of him frequently, I called him all sorts of things. I called him the ‘Humpty Dumpty of WWE.’ Called him a 40-year-old schoolboy because he dresses like a teenager. I underestimated him, and I’m in a little bit of pain. I’m in a little bit of pain. I did retain my title against all odds for the first time in WWE. That’s the Royal Rumble, and that’s all it takes. One title defense at a time. Who knows, at this rate, I could be the next Roman Reigns. I’m in pain, but I bled.”

Many fans want to see a match between Montez Ford and Logan Paul for the WWE United States Championship. It remains to be seen what the company has in store for the YouTube megastar's future.

