Popular WWE star has his eyes set on the Intercontinental Championship post-WrestleMania XL

The biggest WWE event of the year, WrestleMania XL, is set to break records and possibly crown new champions in the wake of a new era. Meanwhile, Bronson Reed has his sights set on Gunther's Intercontinental Championship after winning a significant match on Friday Night SmackDown.

Bronson Reed scored a major victory ahead of WrestleMania XL, winning the annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. After being the runner-up in last year's bout, The Auszilla finally secured the coveted trophy in Philadelphia.

The Australian star has made it clear that he wants gold around his waist after he defeated Sami Zayn on the Road to WrestleMania XL. In an interview with Byron Saxton following his victory on Friday Night SmackDown, Reed said he was coming for gold, particularly the Intercontinental Championship.

"It feels great. I had to believe in myself that I was going to win that trophy. And that trophy in the hands of any other man is just a trophy, but you watch what I do with it. It's a launching pad, and I'm going to do great things from here on out (...) Well, the momentum is just going to continue, and I have my eyes on the Gunther-Sami Zayn match. Let's just say I want some more gold."

WWE reportedly had major plans for Bronson Reed at Elimination Chamber 2024

WWE has started producing numerous premium live events outside of the United States in recent years, expanding its reach across the globe. The final significant stop ahead of WrestleMania XL was Elimination Chamber: Perth in February 2024.

WWE showcased some Australian talents on the show, with Rhea Ripley taking on Nia Jax in the main event. However, Bronson Reed missed the show, raising questions about his booking.

According to Fightful Select, the original plan for Reed was to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in Perth. However, the bout was scrapped after The Visionary got injured in January 2024 ahead of Royal Rumble.

The Auszilla later revealed that he was supposed to take time off in February since he and his wife were set to welcome their baby into the world. However, the couple ultimately had their child earlier than expected.

