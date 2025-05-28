Popular WWE star gives herself a new name ahead of SmackDown

A popular WWE star has given herself an interesting new name ahead of this week's episode of SmackDown. This Friday's show will air live from Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Michin competed in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match against Alexa Bliss and Chelsea Green earlier this month. Bliss picked up the win to qualify for the Women's MITB Ladder bout at the premium live event on June 7, and Green took to social media earlier today to demand a rematch.

Ahead of this week's edition of SmackDown, the popular star took to social media to give herself a hilarious new name, and you can check out her message in the post below.

"BIG MEECH!" wrote the veteran.

Michin and B-Fab are part of a tag team on the blue brand, known as Rush Hour. They defeated The Secret Hervice (Piper Niven and Alba Fyre) on this past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown in a tag team match.

Michin comments on not connecting with WWE fans

SmackDown star Michin recently discussed her struggles connecting with WWE fans over the years.

The veteran was released by the promotion in 2021 but returned to the company the following year as a member of The O.C. alongside AJ Styles and The Good Brothers. She has never won a title during her time with the company.

In an interview with THE SPEAKEEZY, the 36-year-old admitted that she had no idea what her character was supposed to be on television. She added that she is a good in-ring worker but has struggled to connect with wrestling fans.

"That’s a great question because I don’t even know my character. I can wrestle my a** off, but I know that my biggest hindrance is I have a problem connecting with the crowd because I’m still trying to figure out what my character is. [...] In wrestling, you want to have you, just accelerated times a hundred." [From 45:34 onwards]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Only time will tell what WWE has planned for Michin and B-Fab moving forward on SmackDown.

