Popular WWE star gives Nick Aldis a shocking new nickname

A popular WWE Superstar provided an interesting new nickname for SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis today on social media.

The WWE Draft is in the books and many superstars changed brands this year. Chelsea Green was a thorn in RAW GM Adam Pearce's side since her return to the company in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match, in which she was eliminated in a matter of seconds. Green is also having issues with Nick Aldis on SmackDown and responded to media personality Ella Jay today on social media.

Ella Jay claimed that Green should have been in the Queen of the Ring, and the former Women's Tag Team Champion responded by giving Nick Aldis a hilarious new nickname.

"Don't worry Ella, I will be sending a strongly worded email to Sir Nicholas the Prickolas," she wrote.

Chelsea Green battled Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship on May 7. The veteran gave it everything she had, but Perez was able to retain the title.

Nick Aldis claims WWE SmackDown star has the right look to succeed

SmackDown GM Nick Aldis recently discussed Jade Cargill's potential in WWE and noted that she has the look of a star.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview last month, Aldis admitted that the look of a superstar will always be important to him. The veteran stated that Cargill passes the airport test and grabs fans' attention when they see her.

"She is a force, right? I think one of the things you talk about in wrestling, and I feel like it has become bit of a sort of taboo subject, is the look. But to me, sorry, I am always going to be of the opinion that the look is tremendously important. And to me, nobody has ever really had the look in more of a way than Jade Cargill does, right? You hear about the old adage, the airport test. I have been in the airport with Jade Cargill and watched people, you know, just head turning... She is very magnetic," said Aldis. [From 00:47 onward]

You can check out Aldis' comments in the video below:

Nick Aldis is an accomplished professional wrestler currently performing as an authority figure in WWE. Only time will tell if the former NWA Champion ever returns to the ring on WWE television.

