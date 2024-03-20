Popular WWE star mocks Dominik Mysterio following RAW loss

A WWE star has mocked Dominik Mysterio following his loss at the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

On the March 18 edition of the red brand, Dominik Mysterio locked horns against Ricochet to avenge JD McDonagh's defeat to the high flyer last week. Unfortunately, the former Intercontinental Champion proved too much for the Ex-Con Dom, despite McDonagh's involvement. The One and Only's fiancee, Samantha Irvin, later mocked the Dirty Dom following last night's show.

After the match, backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley tried to get a word from Dominik Mysterio. However, the 26-year-old tried to avoid the questions. While attempting to evade Kelley, The Judgment Day member answered a few questions, pointing out that Rhea Ripley's absence from the ringside led to his loss.

WWE shared their Digital Exclusive featuring Dominik Mysterio and Cathy Kelley on X (formerly Twitter). RAW ring announcer, Samantha Irvin, replied to the post, poking fun at The Judgment Day member:

"The way he tried to OPEN the elevator with his hands😂😂😂😂😂," she wrote.

Dominik Mysterio reveals the reason behind not wearing a mask

Wearing a mask is a Lucha Libre tradition. However, Dirty Dom does not wear a mask. The former NXT North American Champion has explained the reason behind the same.

During his interview with The West Sport, The Judgment Day member revealed he wanted to wear a mask. However, he had to drop the idea as things happened so quickly for him. Dominik further claimed to be too good-looking to wear a mask:

"Originally, I wanted to wear a mask. I wanted to do the whole Lucha traditional thing. But it all came so fast, especially with my debut match with Seth [Rollins]," he said.

Dominik Mysterio further mocked Luchadors by saying they only wear a mask because they're not good-looking:

"And plus, I'm way too good-looking. A lot of Luchadors wear masks because they are not good-looking dudes. There is a vignette that Eddie Guerrero does back in WCW where someone stole his wallet. And he lines up every Luchadore in WCW and makes everyone take off their masks. His facial reactions to all these guys, he's scared because all these guys are hideous. And my dad included, and Dragon Lee. So that's a big reason why I don't wear a mask. I feel like I'm just the hair, and I'm good-looking. It takes away from it all."

Mysterio has had some highly entertaining matches in 2024. However, the former tag team champion has yet to get involved in a major feud this year. It remains to be seen if he manages to get on the WrestleMania XL match card.