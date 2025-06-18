Popular WWE star mocks Liv Morgan following RAW injury

A popular WWE star mocked Liv Morgan following this week's edition of RAW. The Women's Tag Team Champion competed in a singles match this past Monday night on the red brand.

Morgan confronted Women's World Champion IYO SKY on WWE RAW and warned her that she was coming after her title. Unfortunately, Morgan suffered a shoulder injury during her singles match against Kairi Sane later on the show.

Following her injury, Liv Morgan broke her silence by parodying an album cover by Sabrina Carpenter. NXT star Sol Ruca took to social media today to mock Morgan by doing a similar pose, and you can check it out in the Instagram post below.

"Zaria’s best friend… but yall already knew that ;)," wrote Sol Ruca.

Morgan also confronted Nikki Bella earlier this month on RAW during her WWE return. The two stars seemingly teased a match for Evolution 2, but Morgan's injury may prevent her from competing at the PLE next month.

Liv Morgan's injury has caused WWE to make major changes

The injury Liv Morgan sustained on this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW has reportedly forced the company to make changes to its plans for Evolution 2.

Speaking on WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the insider shared insight into how Morgan's untimely injury has altered plans for the PLE. WrestleVotes noted that many of the plans for Evolution 2 have been scrapped, and the company has to start from scratch.

"I was told this morning that, that injury has now caused a lot of the Evolution card to basically be scrapped, be ripped up and started from scratch because she was pegged for a big time tag team match that isn't gonna happen now. So, that spot is gonna be filled by somebody else and it's gonna have a lot of ripple effects, so, that's unfortunate," he said. [6:oo onwards]

You can check out the full episode of WrestleVotes Q&A in the video below:

Liv Morgan is one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez. Only time will tell what the promotion has planned for Evolution 2 following the 31-year-old's injury on RAW.

