Popular WWE star mocks Sheamus with one-word insult following RAW assault

A WWE RAW star mocked Sheamus on social media today following his attack on the veteran last night. Sheamus recently returned from a hiatus and was eliminated by Gunther in this year's King of the Ring tournament.

Gunther's Imperium stablemate, Ludwig Kaiser, attacked Sheamus on the May 27 edition of RAW. This led to a singles match last night in which Kaiser attacked The Celtic Warrior once again, but this time during his entrance. Kaiser focused his attack on the former WWE Champion's knee and was able to pick up the pinfall victory in their match.

Following his controversial win on RAW, Ludwig Kaiser took to Instagram to taunt Sheamus by using his "banger" catchphrase while sharing highlights of his victory.

Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser decided to kick Giovanni Vinci out of Imperium following this year's WrestleMania. Vinci still has not returned to WWE television after he was brutally attacked by Kaiser. Sheamus has also issued a warning to Kaiser following last night's episode of RAW and noted that their issues are far from over.

Former WWE writer comments on the direction of Sheamus' rival

Vince Russo wants the company to pick a direction for Ludwig Kaiser following his win over Sheamus on this week's episode of the red brand.

During this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo stated that both Kaiser and Vinci should have been separated from Gunther. He wondered if the 33-year-old was still Gunther's sidekick or a singles star.

"That's why we were talking about it a couple of weeks ago when they should have separated both Kaiser and the other dude [Giovanni Vinci] from Gunther. We talked about it weeks ago. I have no idea, bro. Is he Gunther's sidekick who introduces him or a wrestler? Pick it." (11:46 - 12:09)

Gunther was the winner of this year's King of the Ring tournament and has also earned a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam on August 3. It will be fascinating to see what happens next on RAW in the rivalry between Kaiser and Sheamus.

