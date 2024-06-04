Sheamus confirms his issues with WWE star are far from over 

Unfortunately for Sheamus, his return to the ring this week on WWE RAW did not end well. He was defeated by a man who has long played the sidekick character for Gunther: Ludwig Kaiser.

Despite popping up as a talent with potential in the last few months, one can safely say that it is Kaiser's current feud with Sheamus that has allowed him to branch out as a singles competitor. The win is naturally a huge deal for the European wrestler, as The Celtic Warrior is an accomplished veteran.

Taking to Instagram after the upset, Sheamus warned Ludwig Kaiser that a "receipt" is incoming. He even showed off the wounds on his chest post-match. You can check it out here.

"Oh the receipt.. is gonna be so damn sweet. #glovesareoff," warned Sheamus.

It is the Irishman's long and unresolved issues with Gunther that sparked a rivalry with Ludwig Kaiser. The easy transition appears to be working as fans are rooting for the former WWE Champion, who has earned his position in the company today as a beloved veteran.

Will Sheamus get booked for WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland?

Sheamus returned to WWE in April after eight months away from the ring and has yet to compete at a premium live event. Evidently, he wants to return the favor to Ludwig Kaiser. Whether a rematch between the two gets booked for the upcoming Clash at the Castle: Scotland, though, bears watching.

His first encounter with Gunther took place at the first edition of Clash at the Castle in 2022. Both of them helped each other massively with their performances, as The Ring General became a force to be reckoned with following the event, while Sheamus found a career resurgence.

He is nevertheless flying to Glasgow, Scotland. As advertised for the go-home edition of SmackDown, The Celtic Warrior will take on Drew McIntyre in a dark match. The two had confronted before the draft in April after Sheamus made his return to TV.

Taking to X recently, the Irishman seemingly took a dig at McIntyre ahead of his World Heavyweight Championship match against Damian Priest. Sheamus and The Scottish Warrior have feuded many times in the last few years. WWE has already teased the possibility that these two reignite their on-screen rivalry at some point down the line. Off-screen, they are known to be good friends.